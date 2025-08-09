LockRocks summer concert series continues at Lockport’s Dellwood Park

Semple Band bassist Joshua Patterson plays during Montgomery Fest 2023. The group will perform at Lockport's Dellwood Park on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network)

The Lockport Township Park District’s LockRocks summer concert series continues Aug. 15 with a double act performing rock and pop classics.

The event at Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Drive, will feature music from Strung Out from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Semple Band from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

“The night promises throwback vibes, genre-spanning jams and a high-energy atmosphere for all ages,” the park district said of the free event in a news release.

Opening act Strung Out performs the “greatest hits of the 1970s” with a mix of soul, funk and retro one-hit wonders, while headliner Semple Band covers a range of music from classic ’70s rock to Michael Jackson, as well as original songs.

Admission is free for all, but guests are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets to view the show.

The event is sponsored by Citgo. It will feature a beer garden and food options for purchase.