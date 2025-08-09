Lockport welcomes new pizza place

S&T Too Pizza, also known as S&T Provisions, has stores in Mt. Greenwood, Frankfort and Crown Point, Indiana and now a new location in Lockport at 460 Summit Drive as seen here on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

A longtime south suburban pizza and Italian market favorite is now open for business in Lockport.

S&T Too Pizza, known to many as S&T Provisions, started as a wholesale business “providing top-quality meats and sauces for south Chicago pizza restaurants,” the company said on its Facebook page.

The new Lockport location is at 460 Summit Drive. It’s other locations are in Mt. Greenwood, Frankfort and Crown Point, Indiana.

S&T Too now serves the general public with its “Original Pizza Setup,” providing the cheese, sauce, crust and meats for you to make and bake your own pizza.

Kits of for the homemade pizza ingredients start at $20.99.

S&T Too features fresh meats, frozen foods and other items as part of its Italian deli, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 16.