IDOT unveils plans for Elwood-to-Braidwood rail improvements

The state is looking to make improvements to the railway along Illinois Route 53 between Braidwood and Elwood in Will County and construction could begin within three years.

The Illinois Department of Transportation laid out plans covering different proposals that would have construction begin in 2028 and run through 2029 at a public hearing on Thursday in Braidwood.

The project is part of the Chicago-to-St. Louis high-speed rail line, and it’s being done with “to enhance the speed, efficiency and safety of travel between the two cities, as well as communities and institutions along the route,” according to an IDOT news release.

Environmental assessments would still need to be completed on the Elwood-to-Braidwood project but IDOT has prepared two alternative plans.

Scott Speegle, passenger rail communications manager for IDOT, said the public hearing was a necessary step in the process for the project to qualify for federal funding.

“There are some impacts, but the preferred alternative is the one that has the least number of impacts,” Speegle said. “Of the two final alternatives, one was going to put a retaining wall along a portion of Route 66 and the preferred alternative wouldn’t. That would be less of an impact.”

Build Alternative 1B for the Illinois Department of Transportation's plan for rail improvements between Braidwood and Elwood. (Photo provided by IDOT)

He said there will be a couple of species that inhabit the area that will be affected, but IDOT is doing everything possible to minimize that impact.

The major differences in the plans presented include an increase permanent right-of-way acquisition process.

Plan 1B requires IDOT to acquire 16 acres of land, and plan 2A has them acquiring 10.7 acres. However, plan 2A would require a retaining wall, and it would change the historic views of U.S. Route 66.

The project would add a second track to allow trains to pass each other instead of one having to pull over and stop, Speegle said, as passenger and freight trains frequently meet on this stretch of rail.

Build Alternative 2A from the Illinois Department of Transportation's plan to improve the railroad between Elwood and Braidwood. (Photo provided by IDOT)

The project also includes construction of a parallel railroad maintenance access facility, improvements to grade crossings, installation of fencing, and improvements to culverts, bridges, and signals.

It will also shore up deteriorating or obsolete rail components, improve maintenance efficiency, improve the Prairie Creek Bridge, enhance safety at grade crossings, and address drainage issues.

Anyone wishing to provide feedback on the project can do so by visit https://www.regulations.gov/document/FRA-2025-0052-0001.