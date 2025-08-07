Romeoville offers 4 days of fun, food, music and family at RomeoFest

People walk through the food area at Romeofest in this file photo. The four-day festival is back running Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 7-10, 2025. (Lathan Goumas)

The village of Romeoville is celebrating its biggest and most beloved summer event, RomeoFest, from Thursday, through Sunday.

The festival will be held between Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Road, and the Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road.

This annual tradition brings families, neighbors and visitors together for four days packed with live entertainment, carnival rides and games, delicious food and community spirit.

Enjoy bingo, a car show and friendly tournaments, plus special experiences like the family fun Color Run, fireworks and a laser show to end your nights with a wow.

Admission is free and parking is available along 135th Street and in the Joliet Junior College parking lot at 1125 W. Romeo Road.

A shuttle service will be provided from Grand Haven, Irene King School, Hermanson School, R.C. Hill School and Romeo Crossing Park to make getting to the fest easy and convenient.

RomeoFest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

For a full event schedule, parking locations, rules and more, visit romeoville.org/romeofest or find RomeoFest on Facebook and Instagram.

