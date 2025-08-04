Entrance to downtown Joliet parking garage to be closed

Entrance to the Ottawa Street parking deck in downtown Joliet will be closed for at least two hours two days this week for work related to the ongoing Chicago Street revitalization project.

The driveway to the parking garage will be closed for about two hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday to remove the concrete entrance and plate it for restoration of access, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

On Wednesday, the entrance will be closed for approximately four hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to install new electrical conduits, according to the city. The entrance will be plated to restore access as soon as possible, according to the city.

The exit from the deck will not be impacted by this work.

The installation of new ComEd electrical service is part of the next phase of construction for the Chicago Street Streetscape project., which the city expects to be completed later this year.

The city said it will release additional information as construction progresses.