Lockport city offices relocated during Central Square renovations

Renovation work began on the Central Square City Hall building in Lockport this week, forcing city services and meetings to temporarily relocate.

According to an announcement on the city’s website, all city operations will be relocated to the north end of the city hall facility, 222 E. 9th Street, and should be accessed by the public through Door 3 on the west side of the building.

Typical operations, including permitting and water department services, will continue during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As of July 15, the city also announced that over-the- counter building permits for HVAC, water heaters, roofs, siding, and windows can be submitted online instead of coming into the facility in person.

While day-to-day operations will remain in the building during the renovation work, all City Council, Committee of the Whole, Planning & Zoning, and Heritage & Architecture meetings usually held in the city council chamber on the third floor will instead be held in the Community Room Lockport Township building, 1463 Farrell Road.

All meetings from Aug. 1 through Nov.30 will be held at the township building while the construction at city hall is completed.

Due to building availability the Heritage and Architecture meetings will now take place immediately preceding the city council and committee of the whole meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

A full schedule of meetings can be found on the Lockport city website.

The construction, which is budgeted to cost between $2.5 and $3 million, is the first major renovation the city has done on the historic building in 40 years.

The work will include: