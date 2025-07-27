Tickets on sale for Morningstar Mission’s Culinary Caravan fundraiser

Morningstar Mission has announced its annual Culinary Caravan will depart at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, from The Curator’s Cafe at the American Legion, 2625 Ingalls Street in Joliet. (Photo provided by MorningStar Mission)

Participants will enjoy an evening of dining at The Curator’s Cafe, Magpie’s Joy of Eating, The Metro Grill & Bar and La Mex.

The evening will conclude with dessert back at The Curator’s Cafe.

Tickets for this fundraiser event are $75 each and can be purchased at morningstarmission.org.

MorningStar Mission provides food, shelter and recovery services to those in need.