Joliet restaurant hosting back-to-school event

Jelili “Larry” Olaniyan stands near a mural on the side of the future O’Larry Asun Spot at 3109 Theodore St. in Joliet, a halal restaurant that will feature West African dishes, on Monday, June 23, 2025. Olaniyan hired Uprizn Ikpemi of South Holland, a Nigerian-born American visual artist, to create the mural along with interior art for the restaurant. (Denise Unland)

A new Joliet restaurant is hosting a back-to-school event for the community.

Jelili “Larry” Olaniyan, owner of O’Larry Asun Spot, will host the event from 1 to 3 p.m. July 30 at 3109 Theodore St. in Joliet.

The event will include a giveaway of 200 backpacks and school supplies as well as free barbecue.

O’Larry Asun Spot will be a halal restaurant that plans to cater to “diverse dietary needs while offering a journey to the heart of West Africa with our culinary delights,” according to the restaurant’s website.

For more information, call 630-677-0051 or visit olarryasun.com.