Joliet restaurant hosting back-to-school event

A new Joliet restaurant is hosting a back-to-school event for the community.
Jelili “Larry” Olaniyan, owner of O’Larry Asun Spot, will host the event from 1 to 3 p.m. July 30 at 3109 Theodore St. in Joliet.
The event will include a giveaway of 200 backpacks and school supplies as well as free barbecue.
O’Larry Asun Spot will be a halal restaurant that plans to cater to “diverse dietary needs while offering a journey to the heart of West Africa with our culinary delights,” according to the restaurant’s website.
For more information, call 630-677-0051 or visit olarryasun.com.