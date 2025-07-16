Joliet nonprofit Including You to host family festival at Bicentennial Park

The Joliet City Council approved a 2021 budget that includes what officials say is a temporary closing of Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. (Geoff Stellfox)

A Joliet nonprofit wants the community’s help in raising money for other nonprofits – and to have fun in the process.

Including You Inc. will hold its annual Family Fun Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. July 19 at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

The festival will include live entertainment, kids’ activities, vendors and specialty drinks.

Tickets for the festival cost $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children age 12 and under are free.

Including You Inc. is a 501(c)(3) NFP charitable fundraising organization that assists other nonprofit community service-based organizations, according to the Including You website.

The organization was founded in 2016 under the direction of Julia Alexander as City Center Project LLC and received its nonprofit status in 2018, according to Including You.

The Steering Committee for the Joliet Area African American Historic Context Study, Chris Parker, Elizabeth Blasius, and Julia Alexander prepare to conduct an interview with residents on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Typically, Including You raises money to donate to two recipient organizations each year.

For instance, Including You raised $2,594.76 for the faith-based Redeemed Connections Ministries and $3,892.35 for the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic.

And in 2021, Including You donated $4,000 each to National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc., Joliet Chapter, and to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties.

Ted Brodeur (left), chief executive officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties and Deborah Summers (center), project manager for NHBW Boys Dance Crew sponsored by the National Black Hook-Uo of Black Women Joliet Chapter show their appreciation as Sharon Ware with Including You, Inc. announces $4,000 donations to each organization at an even held on Oct. 19, 2021 in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

In 2024, Including You’s $10,000 donation went to The Paraclete Ministries and the History On Wheels Museum, according to the Including You website.

The 2025 recipients will be announced at Including You’s Family Fun Festival.

The Family Fun Festivals were held in downtown Joliet’s city center until 2024, when the event moved to Bicentennial Park.

Including You also hosts health workshops and educational seminars, awards scholarships and has distributed nearly $55,000 in donations to the community.

For tickets, a complete list of past recipients and more information, visit includingyouinc.org.