Will County Head Start responds to Trump administration’s exclusion of undocumented kids in program

Priscilla Manzo is pictured with her daughters in support of Will County's Head Start program. (Photo provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet)

New changes are coming to Head Start – and it’s uncertain how many Will County children will be affected.

On July 10, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that the Trump administration will restrict immigrants from enrolling in in the federally funded Head Start preschool program if they are in the United States illegally.

Kathy Fudge-White, director of the early childhood services division for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet, said Monday that “numerous organizations” are hosting information sessions to share their thoughts on Trump’s decision, of which Will County Head will be participating.

These organizations include the National Head Start Association, Illinois Action for Children and Start Early, Fudge-White said.

“The final ruling isn’t final yet. They do have to take comments for 30 days,” Fudge-White said. “And we’re going to continue to service our children to the best of our abilities.”

Fudge-White said Head Start also doesn’t ask for children’s immigration status, another reason why it’s hard to predict how many Will County children will be affected.

“But all of our children here in Will County are in the program based on eligibility,” Fudge-White said. “And so we’re going to keep doing the best we can do until we get more information. Everything is so vague at this point. We don’t have general specifics yet.”

Kathy Fudge-White, director of the early childhood services division for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet (Photo provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet)

In a statement on July 10, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, called the restriction “racism directed at children” as well as a “cruel and calculated act rooted in xenophobia.”

“This policy targets the most vulnerable kids in our country, who deserve care, stability, and the chance to learn,” according to the statement. “Instead, the Trump administration is punishing them for their immigration status and using early childhood education as a weapon to advance a racist, anti-immigrant agenda.”

The statement said Trump is making a “short-sighted and morally bankrupt decision that will cost taxpayers more in the end.”

“Numerous studies have shown that Head Start enhances learning and improves futures for children, particularly those who need it most,” according to the statement. “Without this program, many more kids are likely to need additional supports and services as they continue through school and enter adulthood.”

Fudge-White said Will County has other programs for young children, which does give families options. However, accessing those programs isn’t always as seamless as receiving them through Head Start, the “gold standard” for early childhood intervention, Fudge-White previously said.

“For our children here in Will County, we want to make sure – as much as possible – they are in safe places," Fudge-White said. “That should be the right of every child, wherever they are.”