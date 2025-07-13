Where to dine with dogs in Will County

Brent Stary and his wife Tracy, owner of McBride’s on 52, along with General Manager Sean Mahoney poses for a photo with their boston terriers on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Several dog-friendly Will County restaurants allow dogs and owners to dine on their patios together – and some venues offer specialty dog-friendly entrees, too.

Chop’d: 12337 S. Route 59, Suite 155, Plainfield. Call 815-782-8599 or visit thechopdlife.com.

Corrigan’s Pub:700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. Call 779-205-3576 or visit corriganspub52.com.

Craft’d: 16031 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield. Call 815-782-8832 or visit thecraftdlife.com.

McBride’s on 52: 2727 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Call 815-714-2215 or visit mcbridespubandgrille.com.

Moe Joe’s: 24033 Lockport St., Plainfield. Call 815-230-2790 or visit eatmoejoes.com.

The Public Landing: 200 W. 8th St., Lockport. Call 815-838-6500 or visit publiclandingrestaurant.com.