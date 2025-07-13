Where to dine with dogs in Will County

Several dog-friendly Will County restaurants allow dogs and owners to dine on their patios together – and some venues offer specialty dog-friendly entrees, too.
Chop’d: 12337 S. Route 59, Suite 155, Plainfield. Call 815-782-8599 or visit thechopdlife.com.
Corrigan’s Pub:700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. Call 779-205-3576 or visit corriganspub52.com.
Craft’d: 16031 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield. Call 815-782-8832 or visit thecraftdlife.com.
[ These Will County restaurants cater to canines ]
McBride’s on 52: 2727 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Call 815-714-2215 or visit mcbridespubandgrille.com.
Moe Joe’s: 24033 Lockport St., Plainfield. Call 815-230-2790 or visit eatmoejoes.com.
The Public Landing: 200 W. 8th St., Lockport. Call 815-838-6500 or visit publiclandingrestaurant.com.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.