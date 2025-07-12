Valley View School District hosting job fair with immediate hiring opportunities

Valley View Community Unit School District 365U has will be hosting a job fair that will include immediate openings for paraprofessionals.

The event will take place at the Emmie Dunn Administrative Center, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22 at 801 W. Normantown Road, in Romeoville and candidates will be able to interview on the spot.

The district said that attendees should come dressed professionally and bring their driver’s license and Social Security card with them. Jobs may be offered same-day to ideal candidates following an interview.

While the district currently has multiple openings across the district, the job fair is particularly focused on finding paraprofessionals to “support teachers and students in many ways” including tutoring, and “assisting teachers with managing the classroom and organizing instructional materials,” the district announcement said.

Valley View’s website, currently lists 16 paraprofessional openings available at the district.

Most of the positions being sought at the job fair work within the hours of the regular school day, making openings more convenient for parents and others with “school aged dependents,” the district said.