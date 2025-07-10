Woman accused of brandishing box cutter and threatening staff at Joliet donut shop

Family owned Home Cut Donuts, a staple in the Joliet community for 57 years, has several location including the original store on Jefferson Street. (Shaw Local News Network Editorial Board)

A Joliet woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened staff at a local donut shop by brandishing a box cutter and yelling at them, Joliet police said.

The threats caused employees to lock themselves in a backroom for safety, police said.

Auctavia Rodriguez, 34, of Joliet, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Rodriguez was also arrested on a charge of aggravated battery after she allegedly spat on two responding officers and kicked them.

Officers responded to the disturbance at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Home Cut Donuts, 815 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

The interior of the store was heavily damaged, English said.

“Cash registers had been thrown from the counter, food and beverages were thrown across the store, and furniture and coffee pots were overturned,” English said.

Witnesses said Rodriguez entered the store, yelled at employees and threw cash registers and chairs at employees, English said.

“She then brandished a box cutter and threatened the staff, prompting them to lock themselves in the back room for safety,” English said.

After officers placed Rodriguez into a squad vehicle, she allegedly spat on two officers and kicked one of them in the torso, English said.

“Officers determined that she appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance at the time of this incident,” English said.