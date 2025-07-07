Will County father, son drown in Lake Michigan in Indiana

A Joliet father drowned after attempting to rescue his son who was struggling in the waters of Lake Michigan in Indiana.

David Meneou, 65, of Joliet, and Jameson Meneou, 20, of Lockport, were identified on Sunday as the victims in the incident, according to a statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The incident is under investigation by Indiana conservation officers.

Conservation officers and national park rangers responded to a report of an active water rescue on a lake near the town of Dune Acres, according to state officials.

When the conservation officers arrived, two men had been removed from the water by a good Samaritan, state officials said.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on the two men and they were later taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, state officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed David Meneou and Jameson Meneou were in the water when the son began to struggle, state officials said.

As David Meneou attempted to rescue his son, he also began to struggle in the deep water, state officials said.