Storm rips through Joliet area, knocking out power, trees

A Joliet police car responds to a tree down on West Jefferson Street in Joliet following afternoon storms that caused widespread damage and power outages in the city on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

A late afternoon storm that prompted tornado sirens to go off across portions of Kendall, Grundy and most of Will County Wednesday afternoon has left trees and power lines down across the area.

City of Joliet spokesperson Sydney Thompson said, “There are multiple damage reports, including downed trees and power outages. The storm affected the entire city. We are still assessing the scope of the damage.”

The Joliet Police Department said it is responding to “multiple incidents related to the weather” and road hazards caused by trees and wires down due to the storm.

“If you are out driving, please use caution if you come across a road hazard and be prepared to use an alternate route. City departments (Police, Fire, Streets) are responding to incidents as quickly & safely as possible,” the police department said.

A ComEd truck is on Essington Road in Joliet on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, after an intense storm swept through Joliet and northern Will County, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

The city of Lockport reported that Public Works Department crews were out clearing trees from roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.