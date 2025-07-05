State Sen. Loughran Cappel to host senior fraud seminar in Bolingbrook

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, is collaborating with other elected officials to host a fraud prevention seminar for seniors.

“Every year, we are seeing more reports of seniors falling victim to financial exploitation,” Loughran Cappel said in a news release about the program. “Seminars like these allow seniors and family members a chance to hear from experts about common scams and learn about ways they can keep their life savings safe.”

The Senior Fraud Seminar will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Bolingbrook Community Room, 201 Canterbury Lane in Bolingbrook.

The program is being presented in partnership with the Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta and state Reps. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville.

Attendees will learn how to protect themselves, friends and family from scam artists, fraudulent businesses, identity theft and phone spoofing. A liaison from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office also will be there to give a presentation, according to the release.

For more information, call Loughran Cappel’s district office at 815-267-6119.