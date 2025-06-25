Lockport considering 260-unit housing plan and senior-living apartments

Lockport — Two new housing developments were discussed and moved closer to approval at the most recent Lockport Committee of the Whole meeting.

One subdivision, known as Sadie Ridge, was previously discussed in October and November of 2024 and received initial approval in December, but needed approval for a final plan and rezoning to R3 Residential, due to its inclusion of six-unit townhome buildings.

The Committee of the Whole on June 18 reviewed a final site plan for the subdivision, which was heavily modified from its first proposal in October.

The development sits on a 78.4 acre site north of Bruce Road, east of Interstate 355, and south of Cedar Ridge Estates.

The developer, M/I Homes, originally proposed a plan for 318 units comprised of townhomes and multiple sizes of single-family houses, though later reduced the size to 278 units, before eliminating the smallest sized homes entirely and arriving at the approved number of 260 units.

The development will consist of 83 single-family units sized between 7,200 and 8,325 square-feet, 49 units sized between 9,000 and 10,528 square-feet, and 128 townhome lots. The development will also include three common space out lots and a 3.2 acre park.

Board documents from the Planning and Zoning Commission described the final plan as “was more appropriate to the general character of the surrounding properties than the previous concept.”

The Committee of the Whole voted unanimously to approve the modified plan and zoning and it will move to a final vote at the City Council meeting on July 2.

Heritage Woods

The Committee of the Whole also heard an initial concept plan proposal to construct a senior living facility on another empty parcel east of I-355.

The assisted living apartment complex would be located on an 18.6-acre property located north of 163rd Street and east of Gougar Road.

The property would be operated by Heritage Woods, a Kankakee-based company which operates 55 other assisted living and memory care facility, including in Plainfield and Bolingbrook, and focuses on providing affordable housing for seniors, including those on Medicaid.

The proposed facility would include 120 apartments in a three-story building.

According to board documents, the proposed apartments would be a mix of 46 studios and 74 one-bedroom units, all with kitchenettes, private bathrooms, and independent HVAC systems. The facility would also have medical personnel on staff to provide “personal assistance and support services” and facilities for social and recreational activities.

While the housing would be available for seniors age 65 and older, Heritage Woods has noted that the average age of their residents is between 84 and 85.

While only preliminary plan approval for the project was voted on at the June 18 meeting, the developer and Planning and Zoning Commission did note that the property will need to be rezoned from agricultural to R4 residential before final plans are approved.

The committee voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plan, and it will also advance to the City Council on July 2.