Lockport Township community garage sale to benefit Ronald McDonald House

Lockport — Lockport Township has partnered with local real estate agent Lisa Buzzelli to host a community garage sale that will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The group is accepting donations of unwanted new or used goods, including household items, toys and clothes, that then will be sold at the garage sale July 12.

All proceeds from the event will support the Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing, meals and support services to the families of seriously ill children so they can remain together near their hospitals.

Buzzelli said the organization provided $736 million for families with sick children in 2023 alone.

Buzzelli piloted a version of the event in 2021 and raised $1,200 for the organization after only three weeks of organizing.

“I originally planned this to be an annual event, but then my husband got diagnosed with cancer,” Buzzelli said. “Then later, I got diagnosed with cancer, and we had to slow things down.”

Although Buzzelli and her husband have both recovered, she said the experience “further fueled the fire” to support families dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

“I was already interested, but it’s a very different experience living with it day and night compared to just knowing of someone having it,” Buzzelli said. “I didn’t need extensive treatment, but my husband did. I can’t imagine what that would have been like if we’d had young children.”

Individuals looking to contribute to the event can donate unwanted items directly from 9 a.m. to 2 p .m. Wednesday, July 9; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11; and from 9 to 10 a.m. the morning of the sale at the Lockport Township building, 1463 S. Farrell Road.

There also will be an opportunity to drop off items at Midwest Super Storage in Homer Glen beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 28.

Buzzelli said she also is reaching out to individuals having garage sales in the weeks leading up to the sale so they can consider donating leftover items.

The sale itself will take place at the Lockport Township building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12.

Items will be sorted by categories, but no official pricing will be set.

“We’re going to ask people to make us an offer for things, but to please remember that it’s for charity,” Buzzelli said.

Buzzelli said she has been touched by the support for the event, especially from the Lockport Township staff and Supervisor Alex Zapien, who donated the space.

In addition to sale item donations, Buzzelli still is seeking volunteers to help sort items July 11 and to work the sale July 12.

For information about donations or to volunteer, individuals should contact the Lockport Township office or Buzzelli. Contact information is available on the township’s Facebook page.