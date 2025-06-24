Meet the 2025 Herald-News Boys Volleyball All-Area Team

Here is the 2025 Herald-News Boys Volleyball All-Area Team.

FIRST TEAM

Plainfield South's Papaa Adansi-Ofori (Courtesy of Plainfield South High School)

Papaa Adansi-Ofori, jr., MH, Plainfield South: Two-year varsity starter for the Cougars helped lead them to the sectional championship match for the first time in school history. ... Finished among state leaders in blocks (135) and hitting percentage (.428), according to maxprep.com. ... All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IVCA Third Team All-State selection.

Joliet West's Drew Johnson (Courtesy of Joliet West High School)

Drew Johnson, sr., OH, Joliet West: Finished the season with 306 kills at a .401 hitting percentage for the Tigers. ... Team captain as well as two-time All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection and IVCA Third Team All-State. ... Led team in kills per set, hitting percentage and total kills. ... Committed to Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Lincoln-Way East's Matthew Muehlnickel

Matthew Muehlnickel, sr., OH, Lincoln-Way East: Herald-News Player of the Year. ... Three-year starter for the Griffins and two-time IVCA All-State selection. ... Collected 36 assists, 300 kills, .265 hitting percentage, 32 blocks, and 137 digs this season. ... Committed to Lindendood University.

Bolingbrook's Nayah Scott (Courtesy of Bolingbrook High School)

Nayah Scott, sr., L, Bolingbrook: First season as a libero after starting his career as a setter for the Raiders. ... Had 402 digs, setting the single-season school record. ... All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IVCA Second-Team All-State selection. ... Committed to Lourdes University.

Lincoln-Way East's Madan Sundaram (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way East High School)

Madan Sundaram, sr., L, Lincoln-Way East: All-Southwest Suburban Conference and IVCA Second-Team All_State selection. ... Never played volleyball prior to high school, but emerged as a team leader. ... Finished season with 252 digs and 20 aces.

Plainfield South's Alex Venes (Courtesy of Plainfield South High School)

Alex Venes, sr., S, Plainfield South: Three-year varsity starter and two-year captain for the Cougars. ... Had 838 assists and 100 blocks. ... All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IVCA Second-Team All-State selection. ... Committed to George Mason.

Bolingbrook's Trevor Wardlow (Courtesy of Bolingbrook High School)

Trevor Wardlow, sr., OH, Bolingbrook: Three-year varsity starter and four-year varsity athlete. ... Had 339 kills, a single-season school record. ... All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IVCA Second-Team All-State selection. ... Committed to North Central College.

SECOND TEAM

Edison Ah-Yo, fr., OH, Bolingbrook

Nolan Fellows, sr., S, Joliet West

Andrew Flores, sr., L, Lincoln-Way West

Emilio Lagunes, sr., MH, Plainfield South

Andrew Lubinski, sr., S/L, Providence Catholic

Logan Novak, sr., S, Joliet Central

Hunter Vedder, sr., OH, Lincoln-Way West

HONORABLE MENTION

Colin Alvers, sr., L, Lincoln-Way Central; Logan Baechtold, sr., MH, Lincoln-Way Central; Austin Bernhard, sr., OH, Joliet Catholic Academy; Joey Cavlovic, so., S, Plainfield North; Collin Dargan, sr., RS, Lincoln-Way West; Ryan Dziadkowiec, sr., S, Lockport; Jackson Fowler, sr., OH, Providence Catholic; Adam Geiser, sr., OH, Lockport; George Jiminez, jr., L, Plainfield South; Jayce Moore, sr., OH, Minooka; Lucas Olavarri, jr., RS, Plainfield East; Johnny Rios, sr., OH/RS, Joliet Central; Nathan Stone, sr., L, Plainfield East; Logan Wright, jr., MH, Joliet Central.