Lincoln-Way East’s Matthew Muehlnickel is the Herald-News Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Lincoln-Way East's Matthew Muehlnickel goes up for one of his 300 kills this season. (Courtesy of Matthew Muehlnickel)

Like many young boys growing up, Matthew Muehlnickel found himself on the baseball field.

But even as a pitcher who was involved in every pitch, the game wasn’t quite fast enough for him.

When he reached sixth grade, his father, Paul - a former high school and college volleyball player – introduced him to that sport.

“I played baseball when I was younger,” Muehlnickel said. “But my dad got me into volleyball and I fell in love with it. Baseball and volleyball were played in the same season and I chose volleyball.

“I loved the non-stop action of the game, and I also loved the teamwork and communication it took to be a good team. The fast pace of it is constant and that’s what I was looking for.”

Baseball’s loss was volleyball’s gain, and Muehlnickel became a three-year varsity starter at Lincoln-Way East.

He helped lead the Griffins to a 32-7 record this season and a sectional final, where they lost to eventual fourth-place finisher O’Fallon.

Muehlnickel, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, delivered 300 kills, 137 digs, 32 blocks, 32 assists and had a .265 hitting percentage. For his efforts, Muehlnickel has been selected as The Herald-News Player of the Year.

Not only did Muehlnickel’s father play high school volleyball at Stagg, but his mother, Shannon, played the sport at York High School in Elmhurst.

“My parents really led the way for me,” Muehlnickel said. “They helped me develop my love for the game.”

When learning the sport, Muehlnickel played every position.

“I was originally a setter,” he said. “I loved that position, but as I started to move up, I moved to outside hitter. That was the position my dad played, and a lot of the things he taught me were about being an outside hitter so that’s where I went.

“I have always been able to play all six rotations, and I love to do that. I would rather be on the court and in the action than sitting out half of the rotations.”

Matthew Muehlnickel of Lincoln-Way East digs a shot earlier this season. (Courtesy of Matthew Muehlnickel)

Muehlnickel, who has committed to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, was an all-Southwest Suburban Conference selection and a two-time IVCA [Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association] first-team All-State selection, earning first-team honors this season.

“Matthew is an exceptional student athlete,” Lincoln-Way East coach Kris Fiore said. “As a three-year starter and team captain, he has consistently demonstrated leadership, skill, and commitment on and off the court. As one of the most dynamic outside hitters in the state, he consistently delivered game-changing performances for one of the top five teams in the state.

“Matt will finish his career by ranking third all-time in kills at Lincoln-Way East, and that’s a testament to both his talent and consistency.”

Muehlnickel was also a key in the Griffins surpassing outside expectations this season.

“When the season started, we saw some predictions that were picking us fourth or fifth in the conference,” Muehlnickel said. “We ended up going undefeated in the conference, so that felt real good. We got to the sectional championship and didn’t win it, but it was a pretty successful season.”

It was a match early in the season that let Muehlnickel and his teammates know that they could compete at the highest level.

“We knew we had a chance to have a good season early on. We played Glenbard West, which finished second in the state, and beat them in three sets. That was our biggest test and we passed it,” he said.

“We had lost a lot of good seniors from the year before, but the players that came in really grew as players and teammates. We had a lot of trust in each other on the court and a lot of team chemistry. We believed in our coaches and in each other.”

Though he isn’t as tall as many college outside hitters, Muehlnickel doesn’t feel he will be at a disadvantage.

“I have always been prepared to go up against taller guys,” he said. “Since my freshman year in high school, I’ve gone up against taller players. I worked really hard to increase my vertical jump and my strength.

“I feel like doing that will be an advantage for me in college because it’s what I have been doing my entire career. There are a lot of big guys, and with time to adjust, I feel like my game will be fine.”