Convicted killer arrested in Rockdale on gun charges after Joliet police chase

A convicted killer on parole was arrested in Rockdale on gun-related charges following a pursuit by Joliet police officers.

At 8:12 a.m. Friday, Jevon Barber, 28, of Joliet was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and aggravated fleeing from officers.

Barber has been on parole from prison since July 3, 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In 2017, Barber was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2015 second-degree murder of Mishari Halbrook, 28, according to Macon County court records.

Halbrook was killed in a shooting at Club Maxey in Decatur.

The events leading to Barber’s latest arrest began about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

Officers saw a Chrysler vehicle “committing several moving violations,” according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros. Barber was the driver and only occupant.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but Barber allegedly refused to pull over, Landeros said.

Barber allegedly fled and evaded officers by “violating multiple traffic safety laws,” Landeros said.

“The officers pursued Barber for a brief period but ultimately terminated the chase due to his excessive speed,” Landeros said.

Barber’s vehicle was next seen approaching Meadow and Midland avenues in Rockdale, where officers deployed stop sticks that disabled the vehicle, Landeros said.

Barber fled from the vehicle on foot, but officers apprehended him after deploying a Taser on him, Landeros said.

A Joliet police dog was deployed to search for evidence and the dog located “multiple gun parts and handguns,” Landeros said.

After Barber was booked and jailed, he had a court hearing on Saturday.

A Will County judge ruled Barber should remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act, according to court records.