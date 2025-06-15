Commerce Bank opening new Joliet location

Commerce Bank aims to deepen its connections within Will County and help businesses thrive with the opening of its new Joliet office.

Commerce Bank announced the opening of its new commercial banking office at 2730 Caton Farm Road in Joliet.

The bank is “designed to better support and serve its valued business customers in northern Illinois,” according to a news release announcing the new office. “After five years of growth, this strategic expansion reflects the bank’s commitment to providing more convenient and responsive services, ensuring business customers have direct access to personalized support and innovative financial solutions.”

Commerce Bank aims to deepen its connections within Will County and help businesses thrive, according to the announcement.

“Our growth in northern Illinois affirms the need and appreciation for our innovative solutions among businesses in the region,” CEO in Illinois Brent Eichelberger said in the release. “We greatly value the relationships we’ve built with our customers as well as within the community. We’re excited to expand our team and presence to better support the area and contribute to its continued success.”

Nick Moran and Deanne (Dee) Morrell will be leading the new office.

Moran grew up in Lemont and has been with Commerce Bank since 2001, focused specifically on the northern Illinois market for the past five years, according to the release.

Morrell is a certified treasury professional with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. She is a longtime Plainfield resident who joined Commerce in 2024, according to the release.

“We look forward to developing and expanding relationships with commercial customers with needs that include commercial payments and treasury, financing, and investment management,” Moran said in the release. “With this office, we’ll be able to introduce Commerce’s solutions to more customers and demonstrate the consultative approach and excellent service the bank is known for.”