Multiple ‘No Kings Day’ protests planned in Joliet area Saturday

Attendees line Jefferson Street in downtown Joliet during the Hands Off protest on April 5, 2025. Two more rallies protesting the Trump administration are planned in Joliet and Shorewood on Saturday, June 14, 2025 (Laurie Fanelli)

Joliet — As President Donald Trump prepares to hold a military parade in Washington, D.C., protesters are preparing to take to the streets across the nation Saturday, including in Will County.

Indivisible, a nationwide grassroots political organization focused on progressive causes, has organized hundreds of rallies across the country set at the same time as the D.C. military parade.

The parade is promoted as a commemoration of the U.S. military’s 250th anniversary, but it also coincides with the president’s birthday.

“On June 14 – Flag Day – President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday – a spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else,” protest organizers said in a statement on the website for “No Kings,” the name of the June rally movement.

Trump Military President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Bragg, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Fort Bragg, N.C. ahead of Saturday's planned massive military parade in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Joliet’s local protest event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be centered at the intersection of North Larkin Avenue and West Jefferson Street.

Another protest will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in Shorewood.

Senior citizens will gather for a sidewalk protest in the 1100 block of North River Road.

“We are senior citizens exercising our right to free speech and peaceful assembly,” said Jeanne Engstrom, an organizer for the Shorewood protest. “We stand for the Constitution and democratic principles, regardless of party or background.”

Similar No King’s Day events are planned for Kankakee, Morris, Naperville, DeKalb, Yorkville, Lisle and Orland Park. A massive protest also is planned for Daley Plaza in Chicago.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, the department’s spokesman, said they are aware of the demonstration on Saturday in Joliet.

English said a “contingent of officers” will be assigned to the area to ensure public safety and to assist with traffic and crowd control.

“Our response will be similar to past demonstrations. We fully support the rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views. We urge all participants to conduct themselves safely, respectfully, and within the constraints of the law,” English said.

While opposition to increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement action has led to protests and escalating tensions with law enforcement in Los Angeles – leading to the unprecedented deployment of the National Guard and U.S. Marines to the city – Watson said Indivisible does not expect problems at its local rallies this weekend.

“There will always be counterprotesters,” he said. “But we have a good relationship with local law enforcement, and we have been in touch with them about our plans. This is going to be a peaceful event. We will not allow agitators on either side to increase the temperature of the event. We just want our voices to be heard.”

Organizers for the Joliet event said they are expecting a crowd of 200 to 300 people based on online RSVPs.

“We’ve seen an increased interest in the event due to the overreach we’ve seen in [Los Angeles] this weekend,” said Patrick Watson, a member of the Indivisible Illinois Executive Committee, referencing the protest’s against ICE’s immigration raids.

“We’ve had interest, but we’ve seen a huge uptick in RSVPs in the last 24 to 48 hours,” Watson said Tuesday.

Speakers lined up for the Joliet rally include state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet; Joliet Township High School District 204 Board members Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer and Michelle Stiff; and former state Sen. Pat McGuire of Joliet, who are set to address the crowd and speak about the impact of the Trump administration’s policies on local residents.

“We’re expecting a good crowd, and we’re expecting a good event,” Watson said. “The people of Joliet don’t want an authoritarian takeover of our country, and we’ve got a great lineup of speakers set to talk about what’s going on.”

The Joliet No Kings protest is being organized locally by Indivisible Illinois, In Unison, the National Organization for Women-Will County and Working Families of Will County.