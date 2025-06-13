New Mexican restaurant coming to Joliet

Carnitas Moroleon De Don Jose Mexican Restaurant will be located at 2141 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, and is seen on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

A new Mexican restaurant plans to move into the space of the former Tony’s Place Mexican Restaurant in Joliet.

Tony’s Place, a family-owned business that served burritos, fajita and taco plates, closed several months ago.

Carnitas Moroleon De Don Jose Mexican Restaurant will be located at 2141 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

Other than a sign saying “coming soon,” no additional information is available on when Carnitas Moroleon De Don Jose Mexican Restaurant might open.