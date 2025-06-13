Chicago Street closures in downtown Joliet to change Monday

As part of the next phase of construction for the downtown Chicago Street Streetscape project in Joliet, traffic control and safety measures will be changing for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, June 16, 2025. (Provided by city of Joliet)

Traffic control and safety measures for the downtown Chicago Street Streetscape project in Joliet will be changing for approximately two weeks beginning Monday.

The city said Thursday the changes will be needed for concrete work in the intersection of Clinton Street and Chicago Street.

Clinton Street will be closed to through traffic from Ottawa Street to Scott Street for approximately two weeks as the intersection of Chicago Street is constructed, a release from the city stated.

Chicago Street will be closed between Van Buren Street and Cass Street until the intersection can be reopened to traffic, according to the release.

The block of Clinton Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street remains accessible to local traffic for exit from the Scott Street parking deck, and access to the private parking lot north of Clinton Street only. There will be no through traffic allowed, according to the release.

There is no daytime parking on Chicago Street, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., to allow continued construction activities.

“Use of the City Center parking deck is highly recommended,” the city release stated.

Safety fencing or construction barrels define safe pedestrian routes throughout the construction zone.

“All businesses are open and pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained during construction,” the city release stated.