Hollywood Casino Joliet holding job fairs starting Saturday

Rendering from Hollywood Casino Joliet provides a look at the casino that Penn Entertainment says will open in August. (Provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

Hollywood Casino Joliet will hold a series of job fairs starting Saturday as it prepares to open a new casino.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the existing Hollywood Casino Joliet, 777 Hollywood Blvd.

In a news release about the job fairs, the casino said it needs to “fill dozens of open positions.”

Those jobs include dealers, food and beverage staff, security and surveillance positions, and table games and slot attendants.

A file photo from April shows construction proceeding on the new Hollywood Casino Joliet at Rock Run Collection. (Bob Okon)

Job seekers should bring three forms of identification to complete the application process on-site Saturday, Hollywood Casino Joliet said in the release. Those include a valid driver’s license or state ID, a Social Security card and a birth certificate.

Future job fairs also will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21, 23 and 28 at the existing Joliet casino.

The company has said it will expand its staff by 200 employees to a total workforce of 600 workers at the new location.

The new Hollywood Casino Joliet is scheduled to open Aug. 11 in the Rock Run Collection development located at Interstates 55 and 80.