Michaels acquires JOANN fabrics brands

Joann's Fabrics and Crafts in Sterling was closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. has acquired JOANN’s intellectual property and private label brands, Michaels announced on June 5.

Shoppers who visit the JOANN website will be redirected to the Michaels website, which features the message: “Welcome JOANN Customers. We’ve got your go-to essentials & so much more!”

Michaels is also adding more than 600 products across “new and existing brands,” according to a news release from Michaels.

These products include fabric yarn, quilting and sewing supplies, speciality threads and sewing machines, according to the release.

JOANN filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing about 500 stores across the U.S.,according to a news release sent Tuesday from Jo-Ann, which included the store in Joliet.

For more information, visit michaels.com/lp/welcome.