Prosecutors: Joliet teen possessed loaded Glock with high-capacity magazine

A Joliet teen was accused of carrying a backpack containing a loaded Glock handgun modified with a switch device that makes it a fully automatic weapon.

On Thursday, Adrian Simpson, 18, was charged with armed violence, unlawful use of a Glock handgun and possession of oxycodone and marijuana with intent to deliver.

The armed violence charge alleged Simpson was armed with a dangerous weapon while in possession of a controlled substance.

On June 3, officers saw Simpson and another person wearing backpacks while standing in a driveway in the 1100 block of William Street, according to a court filing from prosecutors.

Prosecutors alleged Simpson was seen on social media with firearms and a backpack as recently as May 31.

Officers were keeping surveillance of Simpson until they lost sight of him and then saw him near the 800 block of Raynor Avenue without a backpack, prosecutors said.

Officers detained Simpson and found he possessed 83 oxycodone pills while they searched him for weapons, prosecutors said.

Officers found Simpson’s backpack near the side of a garage and it contained a .40-caliber Glock handgun, prosecutors said.

The Glock handgun came with a high-capacity magazine and a switch device that allows it to fire bullets automatically, prosecutors said. The gun was loaded with 37 rounds, as well as one round in the chamber, prosecutors said.

The backpack also contained 24 bags of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Will County Judge Derek Ewanic allowed Simpson’s release from jail on Thursday.

Simpson must stay confined to his residence and submit to electronic monitoring during his pretrial release. He is allowed to leave the residence for medical, religious and court-related purposes.