2 teens wounded in Joliet shooting, police make 2 arrests

Two teens were wounded in a shooting in Joliet on Saturday, police said.

Officers first responded to the shooting at 10:22 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Marion Street, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that was seen quickly leaving the area, English said.

An 18-year-old male was in the backseat with a gunshot wound and hospitalized for treatment, according to English.

The driver was identified as Jeremy Franklin, 18, of Joliet, and the passenger Devejaun Norris, 19, of Shorewood, English said.

Franklin was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition while Norris was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon, English said.

Officers believe the shooting occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Marion Street, English said. A nearby garage and unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire, he said.

Officers learned a 17-year-old male had been hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound he suffered in a shooting they believe occurred on Marion Street, English said.