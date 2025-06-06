Joliet District 204 superintendent compares Trump administration’s shifting education rules to Covid chaos

Joliet — Since President Donald Trump assumed office in January, the Department of Education has issued a number of announcements and proposed policy changes.

In a February letter, the department told schools across the country that they would lose funding if they were found to be using “illegal DEI” practices in their curriculums, or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion--including focusing on race, gender, or sexual orientation in lessons.

These cuts were put on hold in April by federal courts, as there was a lack of clarity in what “illegal DEI” specifically entailed, however, it is expected the administration will appeal.

The White House has also threatened to cut funding to schools who allow for transgender students to participate in sports that match their gender identities, or to use bathroom and locker room facilities of their preference.

In a pair of separate initiatives announced the same week the courts halted the DEI cuts, the administration declared that K-12 schools will be required to incorporate Artificial Intelligence into their curriculums, both for student and teacher use, and voided a guidance put for the by Joe Biden’s administration meant to require schools to look at financial and racial demographics when considering discipline to prevent disproportionate punishment of minority and low-income students.

The State of Illinois has stated its opposition to the DEI funding cuts and has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity in education, while also introducing its own new requirements about schools’ handling of personal technology devices in classrooms.

In addition to education policy shifts, Joliet schools also faced questions this year about increased immigration enforcement, something the district has made efforts to shield students from.

Jessie Molloy of the Herald-News sat down with Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman on May 29 to discuss how these shifting issues could effect JTHS in the near future, if the district is concerned about losing funding, and how it intends to adapt to new technology requirements.

