Work on Lockport Street bridge in Plainfield begins Friday

Repairs to the bridge carrying Illinois Route 126, known locally as Lockport Street, over the DuPage River in Plainfield will begin, weather permitting, Friday.

The project consists of repairing the bridge deck and approaches, replacing expansion joints, installing a new deck overlay, a guardrail and resurfacing, according to IDOT.

To complete the work, IL Route 126 will be reduced to one eastbound lane over the bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Westbound IL Route 126 will detour via Illinois Route 59, U.S. Route 30 (143rd Street) and Wallin Drive for the duration of the project, IDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed in October, IDOT said. ​ ​