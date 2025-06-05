Joliet Chamber’s Boulevard Banners for businesses are up

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce’s Boulevard Banner Program is a “high-impact, budget-friendly way” for local businesses to showcase themselves while promoting the community. Banners are typically displayed Memorial Day through Thanksgiving. (Photo provided by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce)

Have you seen the banners lining Joliet street poles?

Those 148 banners went up around Memorial Day and will remain through Thanksgiving.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce’s Boulevard Banner Program is a “high-impact, budget-friendly way” for local businesses to showcase themselves while promoting the community.

Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the chamber sold 90 banners in the first four days of the campaign earlier this year.

Howard said it’s not uncommon for businesses to purchase multiple banners “to really get their name out there.”

“I think our membership finds it really valuable – and affordable. It’s not like a billboard,” Howard said. “And the more you purchase, the more the price decreases.”

Why do business find the banner valuable?

“Number one, it’s advertising,” Howard said. “And number two, it’s part of a community program. I think businesses have an obligation to participate in the community.”

This year’s theme is a green background with ladybugs. Net year will be a Route 66 theme, Howard said.

“When they go up, they really brighten the downtown,” Howard said.

Howard said the city of Joliet previously ran the banner program.

“They asked us years ago if we would take it over,” Howard said.