Raynor Avenue next Joliet street to be blocked by construction

Six Corners, where three major Joliet arterial streets intersect, is one of the busiest intersections in the city. (Bob Okon)

Raynor Avenue will be blocked off Monday at Six Corners in Joliet for a project that marks one more challenge to getting around the city during a busy construction season.

The Raynor Avenue construction is expected to be completed by June 23, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

Until then, Raynor Avenue will be closed at the intersection where Plainfield Road and Black Road/Ruby Street also cross.

Plainfield Road already is down to one lane in each direction west of Six Corners because of construction.

Raynor Avenue will be closed to allow for new pavement at the intersection, the city said in its news release.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open on Plainfield Road and on Black Road/Ruby Street during the construction, the city said.

“All traffic on Raynor Avenue at the Six Corners intersection will be closed and a detour will be in place during construction,” the release said. “Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.”

The closing of Raynor Avenue at the intersection marks one more impediment on roads leading to and from downtown Joliet because of construction this year.

Broadway Street has been reduced to one lane in each direction leading to the Ruby Street bridge because of a water main project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation in May shut down the Jefferson Street bridge leading into downtown because of the need for emergency repairs.

More information about the Raynor Avenue project can be found on the city of Joliet webiste at www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Those with questions can also call th Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.