Construction begins Monday on several Joliet streets, some closures needed

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes as the city of Joliet begins several road construction projects on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Santokh Kochar/Getty Images)

The city of Joliet will begin work on several streets that will lead to closures and lane reconfigurations beginning Monday.

Bridge Street between Nicholson Street and Center Street will be closed for reconstruction work for about five weeks, according to the city.

Access to driveways will not be available during the project after the roadway has been excavated, according to the city. Parking will not be allowed on the street while construction is in progress, according to the city.

No detour will be posted.

Also on Monday, the Public Utilities Department will begin construction of a water main on Henderson Avenue as part of the Heggie Park Water Main Replacement Project.

This phase of the project includes work to replace the water main on Henderson Avenue from Ward Avenue to Williamson Avenue.

Traffic on Henderson Avenue will be closed from Ward Avenue to Williamson Avenue, according to the city.

North and southbound traffic on Henderson Avenue will be detoured to Royce Avenue from Ward Avenue to Williamson Avenue, according to the city.

The water main replacement work for this section of Henderson Avenue is expected to be completed by June 30, according to the city.

Water main construction work will begin Monday on Scott Street.

The first phase of this project includes work to replace the water main on Scott Street from Cass Street to Jackson Street. Traffic on Scott Street will be reduced to one lane from Cass Street to Jackson Street, according to the city.

The water main replacement work for this section of Scott Street is anticipated to be completed by July 11.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes during the duration of the work on all of these projects.

Questions on any of these projects should be directed to the Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.

Information about the projects can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone.