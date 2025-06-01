Baran-Unland: Kankakee County reptile rescue needs community’s help

Talon, a bearded dragon, poses for a photo with Niko Spizzirri, owner and operator of the Momence-based Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehab in April 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A home-based Kankakee County reptile and rehabilitation nonprofit is seeing lots of aquatic turtles needing help.

To meet the need, Niko and Sharon Spizzirri of Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation in Momence organized a GoFundMe page in October with a goal of raising $10,000.

The Spizzirris need the funds in order to build a pond as a natural habitat for aquatic turtles and to help provide medical care, housing and food for the 52 rescued exotic animals currently in their care.

Niko Spizzirri, owner and operator of Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation, poses with Talon, a bearded dragon, at the Momence-based rescue in April 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation is well-known for its educational programming, which helps support the rescue, Niko Spizzirri said.

But as of May 28, the page has yet to receive one donation. Niko said it’s challenging enlisting community support for reptiles.

“Most people think they’re brainless creatures,” he said. “But they’re very intelligent and resilient.”

I learned of Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation in April when two of my adult children brought home a dried-out turtle they found far from any water source. They were afraid the turtle wouldn’t last the night if they’d left it.

A dried-out turtle is seen Thursday, April 18, 2025, in Joliet, before its rescue. The turtle was released into a pond Friday morning thanks to guidance from Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation in Momence. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Because we had already rescued a red-tailed hawk in 2017 that someone had shot with a BB gun, we looked online for an experienced wildlife rehabilitator in our area.

Ruby the red-tailed hawk is seen before her rescue Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Joliet. Ruby's wing and leg had been injured with a BB gun, and neighbors had seen the hawk come down from the sky. (Denise Unland)

Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation came up in the search, so I called and left a message, even though it was past 9 p.m. and we were in Will County.

Niko immediately called back. I explained that the kids had gone to a local pet store for advice and returned with a plastic box, rocks, food and instructions.

The rescued dried-out turtle rests on a rock Thursday, April 18, 2025, in Joliet, thanks to guidance from a local pet store and Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation in Momence. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

We sent photos to Niko so he could confirm the turtle was wild caught – not someone’s pet – and that we had no intention of keeping it. But we needed to know the next steps.

Niko felt the turtle should be fine through the night. He said the water depth was correct, and the turtle had rocks for rest. He also told us to keep the turtle on its day/night schedule.

“So for now, lights out for the little guy,” Niko said before we hung up.

The next morning, we released the turtle per Niko’s instructions: Place the turtle close to the edge and then “watch him make his journey into the water.”

The formerly dried-out turtle is ready to swim away to its new life Friday, April 18, 2025, in Joliet, thanks to guidance from Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation in Momence. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

We did – and then set photos and a video to Niko confirming the release. He responded with plenty of praise.

“So clean, and all that space and plants he gets to eat at will,” Niko said. “You guys seriously did great. Thanks for helping the little guy out.”

The formerly dried-out turtle swims away to its new life Friday, April 18, 2025, in Joliet, thanks to guidance from Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation in Momence. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

However, when it comes to helping turtles in need, Niko said people should keep some things in mind.

First, bringing home a wild turtle “to keep” is illegal, harmful to the turtle and potentially dangerous to humans, he said.

For instance, many turtles carry diseases such as salmonella. And the turtle breed we rescued “is extremely aggressive and loves to bite” when they’re adults, he said.

“At least in my experience,” Niko said.

Niko Spizzirri, operator of Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehab, stands in his Momence home-based rescue facility holding Barney, a large tegu lizard recovering from health problems in March 2024. The nonprofit seeks to provide rescue and rehabilitation for reptiles and other exotics, as well as serve in an educational role to the community. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Second, the best way to enjoy nature is to simply observe it, not tamper with it, he said.

“Just getting outside and exploring a little bit will really open your eyes to the bigger picture of things we have around us,” Niko said.

Finally, any turtle – wild caught and kept as a pet or a turtle that has lived in captivity – cannot be safely released into the wild. They must be given to a wildlife rehabilitator for proper vetting, Niko said.

Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation is not a wildlife rehabiliator, although it is licensed to care for 64 exotic animals – and its foster families are invaluable, Niko said.

“We could not do this without them,” he said.

But Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation still can provide information and help reptile rescues connect with those people who can actually help them.

So, if you see a turtle crossing the road and it’s in immediate danger, use a shovel to gently guide it off the road in the direction it’s already heading, Niko said.

A large turtle crosses the road Friday, May 15, 2025, in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

“If it’s not hurt and traveling to a grassy area, don’t bother it,” Niko said. “Just watch it and enjoy it for a little bit.”

Donate to the rescue’s GoFundMe at gofund.me/e3a95965.

For more information, call 708-704-9911 or visit Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehab on Facebook.