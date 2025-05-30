Joliet’s Rialto Theatre hosting Red Cross Route 66 Blood Drive on Monday

The American Red Cross will a blood drive at Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre, 302 N. Chicago St., on Monday, June 2. (Michelle Frankfurter)

The American Red Cross will be holding its annual Route 66 Blood Drive in Joliet Monday.

The event will be noon to 6 p.m. at the Rialto Square Theatre at 302 N. Chicago St.

“In the midst of this busy season, the American Red Cross encourages donors to make time to help save lives by scheduling blood donation appointments throughout the summer,” the Red Cross said in a release announcing the event. “Your donation can make a life-changing difference for cancer patients, accident victims and many others in need.”

Donors will receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards, the Red Cross said.

Sign up to donate by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767 (Sponsor code: ROUTE66).