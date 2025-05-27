Plainfield South baseball wins playoff opener against Pekin: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Monday, May 26
Baseball
Plainfield South 2, Pekin 0: The eighth-seeded Cougars knocked off 10th-seeded Pekin in the Class 4A Normal Community West Regional quarterfinals. Pablo Herrera struck out 13 while only allowing one hit for Plainfield South.
Plainfield East 6, Bolingbrook 2: The 16th-seeded Bengals beat the 17th-seeded Raiders in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional quarterfinals. Blake Geiger struck out 10 in six innings for Plainfield East while Evan Kopacka and Thomas McDermott each had two hits for Bolingbrook.
Joliet Central 7, Thornwood 2: The 18th-seeded Steelmen beat 15th-seeded Thornwood in the Class 4A Stagg Regional quarterfinals. Gilberto Garcia struck out 11 batters in six innings for Joliet Central.
Lincoln-Way East 12, St. Rita 1 (5 inn.): Matt Safarik went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Lincoln-Way East.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Plainfield North 4: Connor Essenburg had three hits for Lincoln-Way West.
Softball
Joliet Central 20, T.F. South 14: The 16th-seeded Steelmen beat 17th-seeded T.F. South in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional quarterfinals. Emma Guthle (4 for 5, three RBIs), Yazlene Jacobo Sosa (3 for 5, three RBIs), Paiton Pilgrim (3 for 5, two RBIs), April Vaksdal (3 for 5, two runs) and Jordynn Poke (3 for 4, three RBIs) all had three or more hits for Central.
Geneva 13, Bolingbrook 1: Seventh-seeded Bolingbrook’s season comes to an end with a loss to 14th-seeded Geneva in the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional quarterfinals. Karina Choi scored the lone run for the Raiders.
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Romeoville 0: Fourth-seeded Bolingbrook defeated 29th-seeded Romeoville 25-7, 25-17 in the Bolingbrook Regional quarterfinals.
Plainfield East 2, Waubonsie Valley 1: After dropping the first set, the 20th-seeded Bengals rallied to win the next two to defeat 13th-seeded Waubonsie Valley in the Bolingbrook Regional quarterfinals.
Naperville North 2, Plainfield North 1: The 15th-seeded Tigers fell to 17th-seeded Naperville North 25-19, 22-25, 18-25 in the Downers Grove North Regional quarterfinals.
Oswego 2, Lemont 0: Lemont, the No. 27 seed, lost to fifth-seeded Oswego in the Oswego Regional quarterfinals.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Plainfield Central 0: Seventh-seeded Lincoln-Way West beat 26th-seeded Plainfield Central 25-20, 25-16 in the Downers Grove North Regional. Aidan Kettelson had 14 assists and one kill for Lincoln-Way West.
Joliet Catholic 2, Lockport 0: The 21st-seeded Hilltoppers upset the 12th-seeded Porters 23-25, 21-25 in the Bolingbrook Regional quarterfinals.
Providence Catholic 2, Glenbard East 1: The 22nd-seeded Celtics upset 11th-seeded Glenbard East in the Oswego Regional quarterfinals.
Plainfield South 2, Joliet Central 0: The-10th seeded Cougars defeated the 23rd-seeded Steelmen in the Downers Grove North Regional quarterfinals.
Boys lacrosse
Andrew 11, Lemont 7: Second-seeded Andrew ended seventh-seeded Lemont’s season in the Andrew Sectional quarterfinals.
Lincoln-Way West 15, Washington 6: The third-seeded Warriors beat sixth-seeded Washington in the Andrew Sectional quarterfinals. Matt Konow scored five goals for Lincoln-Way West.
Oak Forest 14, Lockport 7: The fourth-seeded Porters’ season came to an end against fifth-seeded Oak Forest in the Andrew Sectional quarterfinals.
Girls lacrosse
Lockport 22, Dunlap 7: The top-seeded Porters easily handled ninth-seeded Dunlap in the Washington Sectional quarterfinals.
Lincoln-Way Central 25, Washington 8: The fourth-seeded Knights downed fifth-seeded Washington in the Washington Sectional quarterfinals.