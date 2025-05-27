McDonald’s closing Bolingbrook CosMc’s location

After opening to a lot of promotion and excitement two years ago, McDonald’s is closing down all of its CosMc’s, a small format beverage driven concept drive-thru restaurant, including this one in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Bolingbrook’s CosMc’s will close in late June – as will the other standalone CosMc’s, McDonald’s said in a statement on Friday.

McDonald’s will also discontinue the CosMc’s app, according to the statement.

When McDonald’s opened the spin-off restaurant in December 2023 in Bolingbrook, some people waited in for hours to be among the first to enjoy the beverages from the brand-new, small-format, drive-thru, cashless payments only restaurant.

The beverage-focused menu featured “bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts” with room for plenty of customization, according to the McDonald’s website.

Small CosMc's beverages. From left to right Churro Frappe with Caramel Drizzle, Sweet Tea with Peach Syrup, and Sour Tango Lemonade. (Jessie Molloy)

McDonald’s CEO and President Christopher Kempczinski previously said CosMc’s would be tested in limited markets.

McDonald’s plans to build on the “insights gained from the pilot standalone locations” by placing CosMc’s-inspired flavors at McDonald’s as part of its upcoming United States beverage test, according to the statement.

“The CosMc’s team was able to test-and-learn in real customer-facing environments, which allowed for greater agility and speed,” according to the statement. “Quick adds and edits to the menu based on feedback led to more focused choices for our fans as the test continued.”

The CosMc’s name is based on an alien McDonaldland character from the 1980s that created his own flavors for his friends in CosMcland.

“After millions and millions of aliens served, CosMc decided it was time to bring this menu down to Earth,” according to the CosMc’s website.