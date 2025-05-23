Ex-Bolingbrook music teacher charged with battery of a minor

A former music teacher at a Bolingbrook school whom school officials alleged referred to himself to students as the “sweetest daddy of all time” has been charged with battery of a minor.

On Friday, Bolingbrook police officials announced charges of battery have been filed against Brian Finn, 61, of Lockport, who was fired from his position as a music teacher for Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

The investigation into Finn began on April 8 when officers received a report that he had engaged in inappropriate communication with a 14-year-old student, police said.

Finn was “relieved of his duties” on May 5 following an internal investigation conducted by Valley View Community Unit School District 365U, police said.

Finn has been accused of making physical contact of an “insulting or provoking nature with a minor,” police said.

Valley View provided records regarding the dismissal of Finn and his wife, who is also a teacher, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Finn’s wife had been issued a notice that she would be fired because she allegedly engaged in “inappropriate, unethical and unlawful relationship” with a minor student and she failed to report the “inappropriate, intimate contact” between her husband and a student, according to school records.

In a notice to Finn, district officials told him he would be fired because he failed to comply with the district’s investigation and he allegedly engaged in a “inappropriate, unethical and unlawful” relationship with a minor student, according to school records.

“You intimately touched a minor student. You engaged in digital communication with multiple minor students using the social media Snapchat. You invited a minor student in to your home. You allowed a minor student to sleep in bed with your wife. You failed to report your wife’s conduct,” district officials alleged.

District officials accused Finn of making “inappropriate romantic and/or sexual statements” to students, such as, “You girls are so lovely,” and “You have to admit, I look red hot in the pic.”

In another statement, Finn allegedly referred to himself as “the sweetest daddy of all time,” according to school records.

Finn was accused of taking three students from Bolingbrook High School on a trip to a waterpark on his own personal time “on or around June 19, 2024,” district officials said.

“While on a trip to the waterpark, you posed for a picture with a minor female student wearing a two-piece bathing suit. In the picture, your hand is on her bare waist,” district officials alleged.

District officials alleged Finn “grabbed and/or groped” a minor student.

The internal investigation was based on “documentary evidence and interviews obtained from corroborating witnesses,” district officials alleged.