Residents safe, but Crest Hill home uninhabitable after fire

A Crest Hill home in the 1700 block of Inner Circle Drive was deemed uninhabitable after a fire started on the night of Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Crest Hill — Lockport Township Fire Protection District crews responded to a fire in the 1700 Block of Inner Circle Drive in Crest Hill late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the scene about 11:30 p.m. and found a working fire in a one-story, single-family home, according to an LTFPD news release.

The occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate safely, according to the release, however, two pets had to be rescued, and their current health status is unknown.

Fighting the fire required assistance to be called in from the Romeoville and Plainfield fire departments.

The fire “extended through the home causing significant damage,” according to the Fire Protection District, and the structure has been deemed uninhabitable at this time.

The remains of a Crest Hill home in the 1700 block of Inner Circle Drive after the Lockport Township Fire Protection District extinguished a fire early in the morning of Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Photo Provided by th)

According to the LTFPD, the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family as they look for temporary housing and other essential supplies.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation by the Lockport Fire Investigators with assistance from the Romeoville and Oswego fire departments.