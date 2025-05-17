Nick Moerman leads Lockport to baseball victory: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Baseball
Lockport 8, Lincoln-Way East 3: Nick Moerman went 2 for 2 at the plate with a homer, an RBI and two runs scored, and the Porters won in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Brandon Mecher hit a home run, and Bryce Flood and Caden Russell combined to drive in four runs. Trace Schaaf struck out six through seven innings pitched on the mound.
For the Griffins, Rocco Triolo drove in a run.
Reed-Custer 16, Prairie Central 1 (4 inn.): Brady Tyree homered twice and drove in five runs for the Comets during a nonconference victory.
Landen Robinson went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Joe Bembenek drove in three runs.
Nolan Smith struck out four and allowed one hit and one run through four innings on the mound.
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1 (5 inn.): Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out 13 and allowed one hit and one run through five innings of work to lead the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Kayla Doerre homered and drove in two runs, and Abigail Paczesny went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Lincoln-Way East 14, Homewood-Flossmoor 7: Maddie Henry went 2 for 3 at the plate with a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Cassidy Jagielski drove in four runs. Mia Balta scored thrice.
Reed-Custer 5, Prairie Central 3: Mackenzie Foote went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs, and the Comets won in nonconference action.
Kamryn Wilkey went 3 for 4 with a run scored. Sophia Moyers struck out five through seven innings pitched.
Riverdale 1, Seneca 0: The Fighting Irish battled but came up short in the opener of the Rockridge Classic.
Girls soccer
Coal City 4, Manteno 0: Kylee Kennell had a hat trick with three goals to help the Coalers to a Class 1A Manteno Regional victory.
Claire Mohler had an assist, and Chloe Pluger had one save in net.
Joliet Catholic 7, Chicago Christian 1: The Hilltoppers dominated and picked up a Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional win.
JCA will face Peotone for the regional final on Wednesday.
Girls badminton
IHSA State: Multiple area teams sent players to compete in singles and doubles.
In singles play:
For Bolingbrook, Delaina Rowland lost the first round 21-4, 21-4. For Joliet Central, Sarai Contreras won the first round 21-13, 21-11. For Joliet West, Jaylene Orozco lost the first round 21-12, 21-13. For Lincoln-Way East, Michelle Barajas lost the first round 21-6, 21-6 and Sae Nagashima won the first round 21-10, 21-13, and lost the second round 21-16, 21-16. For Lincoln-Way West, Ava MacFarlane lost the first round 21-19, 21-15. For Lockport, Julia Osobka lost the first round 21-4, 21-1. For Plainfield North, Nisitha Sree Gadhi lost the first round 21-13, 21-11 and Sahasra Vempati lost the first round 21-6, 21-1. For Romeoville, Claire An lost the first round 13-21, 21-19, 21-19.
In the consolation round, Bolingbrook’s Delaina Rowland lost the first round 21-12, 21-13. Joliet West’s Jaylene Orozco lost in the first round 21-14, 21-19. Lincoln-Way East’s Michelle Barajas won the first round 21-8, 21-14 but lost the second round 21-12, 10-21, 21-16. Lincoln-Way West’s Ava MacFarlane lost the first round 21-18, 21-15. Lockport’s Julia Osobka lost the first round 21-19, 21-17. For Plainfield North, Nisitha Sree Gadhi lost the first round 21-14, 19-21, 21-13 and Sahasra Vempati lost the first round 23-21, 21-17. Romeoville’s Claire An lost 21-16, 21-14.
At doubles:
For Bolingbrook, Issa Andora and Katherine Pajel lost the first round 21-14, 21-15. For Joliet Central, Analiese Gudeman and Audrey Rodriguez won the first round 12-21, 21-15, 24-22 and won the second round 21-12, 21-16. Ja’Mya Chestnut and Erika Saenz-Lata won the first round 21-13, 21-8 and lost the second round 21-16, 21-18. For Lincoln-Way East, Feryal Al-Adwan and Yui Nagashima won the first round 21-14, 21-13 and lost the second round 21-10, 21-6. Ava Trendl and Macey Phillips won the first round 21-16, 21-14 and lost the second round 21-12, 21-5. For Lockport, Anja Klauser and Sophia Mizera lost the first round 21-16, 21-7. For Plainfield Central, Alicia Perez and Yinyereth Villalobos-Camacho lost the first round 21-11, 21-11. For Plainfield North, Ashika Anand and Iniya Mani lost the first round 21-19, 21-10. For Romeoville, Paola Salazar and Alexa Jimenez lost the first round 21-16, 19-21, 21-13.
In the consolation round for doubles, Bolingbrook’s Issa Andora and Katherine Pajel won the first round but lost the second round. Joliet Central’s Ja’Mya Chestnut and Erika Saenz-Lata won the second and third rounds but lost the fourth round. Lincoln-Way East’s Feryal Al-Adwan and Yui Nagashima won the second, third and fourth rounds and Ava Trendl and Macey Phillips won the second round and lost the third round. Lockport’s Anja Klauser and Sophia Mizera won the first round and lost the second. Plainfield Central’s Alicia Perez and Yinyereth Villalobos-Camacho lost the first round. Plainfield North’s Ashika Anand and Iniya Mani lost the first round. Romeoville’s Paola Salazar and Alexa Jimenez lost in the first round.
Boys track and field
Providence takes titles at CCL Championship: At Loyola Academy for the Celtics, Luke Leverett won the 100 meter run (10.67), the 4x100 meter relay took fourth place (43.47), and Gunnar Thormeyer took fourth in discus (40.51 meters).
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Niles North 1: Matt Muehlnickel had 16 kills and 10 digs to help the Griffins to a LWE Triangular tournament win, 21-25, 27-25, 15-10.
Joey Abbeduto had six kills and eight digs, Hunter Tabor had six kills and three blocks, Grant Urban had five kills, and Dylan Nanney had 20 assists and 10 digs.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way West 14, Providence Catholic 1: The Warriors put up a dominating performance and earned a nonconference victory.
Matt Konow led the scoring with four goals, and Logan Lahey allowed just one goal in the cage.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way East 21, Lincoln-Way Central 6: The Griffins dominated and picked up a Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal win.
Andrew 13, Lincoln-Way West 10: The Warriors battled but came up short in Lincoln-Way West Sectional action.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way East 8, Lincoln-Way West 2: The Griffins battled and came out on top for a Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Bremen 9: The Knights earned a Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal win.
Naperville North 16, Hinsdale Central 6: The hosts fought for a Naperville North Sectional victory.