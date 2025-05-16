Owen Dunlap leads Dwight baseball past Peotone: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Dwight 10, Peotone 7: Owen Dunlap went 1 for 4 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory.
Ryan Bumpous went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs and Tracer Brown collected two hits.
For the Blue Devils, Lincoln Tierney and Tavin Harshfield each drove in two runs.
Coal City 20, 5 Kankakee (4 inn.): Connor Henline and Gabe McHugh each homered and the Coalers picked up a nonconference win.
Blaine Doss, Kellen Forsythe and Donnie Ladas combined to drive in six runs. Hayden Clark scored three runs.
Ethan Olson got the win on the mound, striking out three through three innings pitched.
Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Illinois Lutheran 5 (6 inn.): The Panthers scored 10 runs in the first inning and maintained a strong lead during a River Valley Conference victory.
Cameron Gray went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Millette and Cole Hampson each drove in two runs.
For Illinois Lutheran, Aaron Rhodes scored twice.
Joliet West 13, Plainfield East 3 (6 inn.): Daniel Lukancic went 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Tigers during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Zachary Chignoli drove in four runs and Quintin Guardia collected three hits.
For the Bengals, Jeffrey Wheeler doubled and scored a run.
Plainfield North 12, Bolingbrook 2: Sam Finn went 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Ryan O’Connor, Matt McCormick and Max Barriball each drove in two runs.
McCormick got the win on the mound, striking out four through three innings pitched.
For the Raiders, Adrian Hernandez collected two hits.
Providence Catholic 13, St. Rita 8: Sammy Atkinson went 3 for 5 at the plate with a homer, three runs scored and an RBI and the Celtics earned a Chicago Catholic Conference win.
Nate O’Donnell went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Declan Kane drove in three runs.
Reavis 8, Lemont 4: Jacob Parr went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs but Lemont came up short in South Suburban Conference action.
Mike Kalkowski drove in two runs.
Princeton 11, Seneca 1 (7 inn.): Brant Roe, Joey Arnold and Keegan Murphy each had a hit but the Fighting Irish fell in nonconference play.
Softball
Plainfield East 5, Plainfield South 4: Jocelyn Cushard struck out 12 and allowed just four hits through seven innings of work on the mound for the Bengals during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Iliana Smith went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and Natalie Utrata went 2 for 4 with a double.
Joliet West 3, Romeoville 2: Ella Featherston went 2 for 3 with an RBI and the Tigers earned a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Caitlin Jadron and Olivia Horn each drove in a run.
Madison Jadron struck out five through seven innings pitched.
Gardner-South Wilmington, Illinois Lutheran 2: Maddie Simms allowed one hit and struck out 14 through seven innings on the mound to help the Panthers pick up a River Valley Conference victory.
Lily Buck homered and drove in two runs and Kayla Scheuber drove in three runs.
Oswego East 21, Bolingbrook 5 (4 inn.): The Wolves put up 10 runs in the third inning and maintained the lead for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Kylie Mannis homered, drove in four runs and scored three. Danielle Stone went 3 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Sophia Anderson and Maya Bobo combined to drive in four runs.
Allie Gatz struck out six through four innings pitched.
For the Raiders, Mercy Hanny had two RBIs.
Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Providence Catholic 3: Angelina Cole doubled and drove in three runs but the Celtics came up short in nonconference action.
Bella Olszta went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Ottawa 12, Coal City 6: Khloe Picard went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored but the Coalers fell in nonconference play.
Kaycee Graf went 2 for 4 with a double and Madalyn Petersen scored three runs.
Girls track and field
Class 2A Pontiac Sectional: Normal (University) took first with 157 points, Reed-Custer took eighth with 28.5 points, Morris took 12th with 19 points, Coal City took 13th with 18 points and Peotone took 15th with 13 points in a 16 team meet.
For Morris, Ava Conley qualified for state in the 400 meter run (1:00.36) and Leah Martin qualified in the 100 meter hurdles (16.15).
For Peotone, Celeste Richards qualified for state in the 800 meter run (2:24.63) and Terrynn Clott qualified for shot put (10.83m) and discus (36.72m).
For Reed-Custer, Alyssa Wollenzien qualified for state in the 300 meter hurdles (46.33) and Sophia Burciaga took first and qualified for pole vault (3.57m).
For Coal City, Evelyn Wills qualified for state in the high jump (1.54m).
Class 2A Hillcrest Sectional: Tinley Park took first with 103 points, Joliet Catholic took fourth with 88 points and Providence Catholic took tenth with 10 points in a 14-team meet.
For Joliet, Symone Holman took second and qualified for state in the 100 meter run (11.99) and Alexa Luz also qualified in the 100 meter run (12.18). Symone Holman took first and qualified for the 200 meter run (25.64). Carolina Gallegos and Mary Kate Moran took first and second place, respectively, in the 1,600 meter run and both qualified. Gallegos also won the 3,200 meter run (12:55.00). The 4x100 relay qualified (49.41) and the 4x800 relay qualified (11:01.24). Symone Holman qualified in the long jump (5.30m).
For the Celtics, Kathryn Flynn qualified for pole vault (2.82m).
Class 3A Rock Island Sectional: Minooka took first with 102 points, Lincoln-Way West took sixth with 61 points, Joliet West took eighth with 35 points, Plainfield South took 14th with 14 points and Joliet Central took 15th with three points in a 16 team meet.
For Minooka, Elizabeth Egwunwoke qualified in the 100 meter run (12.39) and the 200 meter run (24.97). Natalie Nahs won and qualified in the 800 meter run (2:14.00). Maya Ledesma took first and qualified for the 1,600 meter run (5:06.29) and the 3,200 meter run (10:52.05). Gianna Caldwell qualified in the 100 meter hurdles (15.48). The 4x100 relay qualified (48.75) and the 4x200 relay qualified (1:42.80).
For the Warriors, Alanah Smith won the 100 meter run and qualified for state (11.90) and the 200 meter run (24.64). The 4x100 meter relay qualified (47.80). Reese Geiger qualified for pole vault (3.20m).
For Joliet West, Ava Offermann won and qualified in the pole vault (3.34m).
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield South 1: Trevor Wardlow had 15 kills, nine digs and three aces and the Raiders picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18.
Daniel Kaduthodil had 32 assists, eight digs and two aces and Edison Ah-Yo had 10 kills and five digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Wheaton Warrenville 1: Matt Muehlnickel had 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks to help the Griffins to a nonconference victory, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20.
Issac Vroom had eight kills, Grant Urban had six kills, Hunter Tabor had five kills and Joey Abbeduto had four kills and seven digs.
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lockport 1: The Porters battled but came up short in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 25-22, 14-25, 25-27.
Adam Gieser had 15 kills, Ryan Dziadkowiec had 18 assists, Austin Williams had three blocks and Drew Miller had nine digs.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way East 21, Brooks 3: The Griffins dominated and earned a Lincoln-Way West sectional victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 16, Homewood-Flossmoor 12: The Knights fought their way to a Lincoln-Way West sectional win.
Lincoln-Way West 24, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: The Warriors won at home and earned a victory in their own sectional final.
Waubonsie Valley 19, Lockport 12: The Porters battled but came up short in Naperville North Sectional action.
Boys tennis
West Aurora 4, Plainfield North 3: The Tigers battled but fell short at the SPC Tournament.
The team of Yesh Nagelli and Nik Ganesan (No. 2 doubles) earned all-conference.