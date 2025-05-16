Dunkin’ partners with police across Will County for ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser Friday

Local police will be sitting on Dunkin' rooftops across Illinois for the annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Eric Ginnard)

Members of local police departments across the Joliet area will be participating in the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois from 5 a.m to noon Friday.

The fundraiser is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising program.

Joliet police will be located at the Dunkin’ at 3011 Plainfield Road.

Bolingbrook police will be at the Dunkin’ at Illinois Route 53 at Beaconridge Drive.

Crest Hill police will be at the Crest Hill Dunkin’ at 1720 Plainfield Road.

Lockport police will be at three local Dunkin’ locations: 1069 E. 9th St., 730 S. State and 15913 W. 143rd St.

New Lenox police will be found at the Dunkin at at 273 E. Haven Ave., commonly known as the U.S. Route 30 location

Plainfield police will be at multiple local locations; 13313 S. Route 59, 11904 S. Route 59, 25653 W. Lockport Road, 15719 Division St.

Romeoville police will be at all three local Dunkin’ locations: 649 N. Independence Blvd., 671 N. Weber Road and 420 S. Weber Road.

Shorewood police will be at the Dunkin’ at 903 W. Jefferson St.

Will County Sheriff’s Officers will be at the Dunkin’ at 422 S. Chicago St. in Joliet and at 14135 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen.

“This fundraiser helps provide year-round athletic training and competition for children and adults with developmental disabilities, supporting physical fitness, motor skills, confidence, and social development,” the Joliet police said in announcing the fundraiser.

All of the proceeds raised Friday go directly to Special Olympics Illinois.