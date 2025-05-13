I-80 bridge inspections in Joliet continue this week, cause lane reductions

The state is expected to complete inspections on the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet by Friday. May 16. (Eric Ginnard)

Lanes on Interstate 80 in Joliet will be reduced for inspections of the Des Plaines River bridges through Friday.

Lane closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to minimize impact on traffic, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release issued May 2 to announce the closures.

This is the second week of bridge inspections.

Inspection of the eastbound bridge was scheduled to start Monday, with work completed by Friday, IDOT said.

The westbound bridge inspections were completed last week.

The lane closures will be Monday through Thursday and on Saturdays if needed, IDOT said. At least one lane will remain open in both directions during inspections.

Motorists should expect delays and encouraged the use of alternate routes.