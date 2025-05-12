Joliet man stabbed during domestic incident, faces charges

A Joliet man is being held in Will County jail for a domestic battery incident during which he suffered a stab wound.

Tavarus Dean, 40, Joliet, was arrested and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for domestic battery, obstructing identification, and having an outstanding Will County warrant for failing to appear in court on other previous charges, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers were on patrol about 4:50 p.m. May 5 when they were flagged down about a stabbing that occurred in an apartment building in the 400 block of Western Avenue, police said. Dean was found in the stairwell of the building with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

Officers gave medical aid to Dean until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived, police said.

Officers learned that the incident involved Dean’s 28-year-old girlfriend, who was then found nearby and transported to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning, police said.

Detectives learned that Dean had allegedly attacked his girlfriend in an apartment, and it was believed that she stabbed Dean to defend herself from further attack, police said.

Dean then tried to provide a fictitious name when he was initially contacted by officers, police said. He also was accused of having a warrant for failing to appear in court on retail theft charges.

Dean was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of his injury and was released from the hospital on Sunday, police said. He was then processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.