Joliet area summer car nights cruise back into town this week

Cars are parked along State St. during Cruisin' Into Lockport on June 3, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

With summer just around the corner comes the return of community cruise nights throughout Will County.

Auto enthusiasts can get out and show off their flashy and vintage cars, while residents take a night to enjoy the summer weather, support local restaurants and even take in some live entertainment.

A spectator walks past the exposed engine of a hot rod during a Cruise Night in Plainfield. (Eric Ginnard)

Konow’s Farm, 168th Street and Cedar Road, Homer Glen, hosts the Lemont Classic Car Club from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays beginning May 15.

There are different cruise nights held in the city during the summer.

Babe’s restaurant, 2600 W. Jefferson St., hosts a car night (weather permitting) from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays from April throughout the summer. Bring your car or come check out the cool classic cars. Family oriented.

Cars and Guitars is held at the Joliet Junior College City Center Campus parking lot in downtown Joliet. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 22 and Aug. 5.

Stone City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2199, 124 Stone City Drive, holds car nights from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday beginning through September.

A 1956 Chevy rolls through Lockport Street on June 9 during Cruise Nights in Plainfield. (Eric Ginnard)

The village of Lemont holds cruise nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 through Aug. 27, downtown. Each week has a different theme. Food and beverages will be available at local restaurants and from participating vendors.

The city of Lockport has been hosting cruise nights for 20 years on Monday nights and will continue this tradition this year, holding them weekly from June 2 through Aug. 25. The only exception to the Monday night tradition will be June 9, which is the Monday after Old Canal Days weekend from June 5 to 8.

Cars will be displayed down State Street from 4 to 8 p.m. during the events. Each week will feature a different special theme, and cars fitting that theme will be displayed on 10th Street between State and Hamilton. Specific themes can be found on the city of Lockport’s website.

Car owners can register their cars for various competitions each week to win prizes.

Concerts are held each week from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Square, 222 E. 9th St. Downtown restaurants open and food vendors on-site.

The Lemont Car Shows return downtown on Wednesdays beginning June 4. (Coming through)

Plainfield’s summer Cruise Nights take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 3 through Aug. 19, in the downtown area. There will be no Cruise Night on July 1 to avoid conflicts with Fourth of July travel and celebrations.

The events are sponsored by the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce and offer an opportunity for residents to showcase their classic and vintage cars while promoting local businesses and restaurants.

Each week has a specific theme, the full list of which can be found on the Plainfield Cruise Night Facebook page.

Cars will be displayed along Lockport Street, and admission to the events is free.

Cruise nights are from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month throughout the summer in Manhattan – June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13 – on Wabash Street in Manhattan. It is a celebration of classic cars, trucks, bikes and community fun for the whole family. Cruise night specials are offered at local restaurants.

The village of New Lenox hosts cruise nights monthly throughout the summer at the Village Commons.

The events take place from 5 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month – May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug, 19 and Sept. 16 – and feature live music and food from rotating local vendors.

The list of weekly food vendors and entertainment can be found on the village website along with information about how to participate.

There are no fees, registration or requirements for vehicle participation in events. Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome. The event is for fun, and no awards are planned.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the activities.