Plainfield Central baseball blanks Joliet Central; Joliet West wins big: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BASEBALL
Plainfield Central 4, Joliet Central 0: Tyler Godomski threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts for the Wildcats. JT Augustyniak homered among two hits to lead the offense, while Sam Bathan (RBI) and Michael Arroyo each had two hits. Losing pitcher Ryan Cooling and Andrew Nixon each had a hit for the Steelmen.
Joliet West 10, Romeoville 1: The Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and cruised to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Daniel Lukancic and Brayden Myers (double) each had two hits to pace the offense, while Henry Young allowed just four hits and struck out three. Karlos Otero went 2 for 3 for Romeoville.
Plainfield South 17, Plainfield East 8: Cody Hogan went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and six RBIs to power the Cougars to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Cam Keliher had a double among two hits, while Cade Pierceall had a double among two hits and three RBIs.
St. Laurence 4, Providence Catholic 3: The Celtics dropped the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament game despite a two-run homer from Declan Kane.
Lemont 11, Oak Lawn 1 (5 inn.): Matt Devoy was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple to power Lemont to the South Suburban Blue win. Devoy also struck out eight in five innings on the mound, while Jacob Parr had two hits.
Oswego East 13, Bolingbrook 2 (5 inn.): Jayvyn Gray had a home run among two hits to lead the Raiders in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.
Wilmington 14, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): Wilmington scored all 14 of its runs in the second inning of the Illinois Central Eight win. Declan Moran homered, while Lucas Rink and Ryan Kettman each doubled. Kyle Farrell got the win on the mound.
Dwight 11, Fisher 5: Jake Wilkey (two RBIs), Luke Gallet, Ryan Bompous and Joey Starks each had two hits to lead the Trojans.
St. Anne 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 5: The Panthers led 5-0 after two innings, but couldn’t hold on in the River Valley Conference loss. Case Christensen was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Cole Hampson was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Brooke Seppi threw a no-hitter for the Knights, striking out nine and walking one. She also went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, while Kayla Doerre (double) and Mia Degliomini each had three hits.
Coal City 13, Reed-Custer 4: Madalyn Peterson went 3 for 5 for the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight win, while Sierra Anderson also had three hits. Winning pitcher Masyn Kuder doubled twice, as did Addison Hodgen. Sophia Myers, Addison Hartman and Kamryn Wilkey had two hits each for the Comets.
Lemont 15, Bremen 0 (4 inn.): Lemont scored nine runs in the first and cruised to the South Suburban Blue win. Winning pitcher Claire Podrebarac hit a three-run double in the first, while Natalie Pacyga had a two-run triple. Podrebarac was 3 for 4 at the plate.
Plainfield East 5, Plainfield North 4: Jocelyn Cushard struck out 12 to lead the Bengals to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Ashley Pizak was 3 for 3 for East, while Corrine Garmon had a home run among two hits, and Iliana Smith had two hits and two RBIs.
Providence Catholic 6, Resurrection 5 (9 inn.): Angelina Cole had a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Celtics. Ava Misch and Olivia Vittori each had two hits as well.
Wilmington 5, Peotone 0: Molly Southall slugged a two-run, inside-the-park home run for the Wildcats to back the pitching of Taryn Gilbert, who allowed just four hits and struck out four. Keeley Walsh added two hits.
Dwight 9, Midland 6 (8 inn.): Reagan Brown was 4 for 5 to lead the Trojans, while Madi Ely had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Donovan 3 (8 inn.): Maddie Simms hit a walk-off, inside-the-park home run to give the Panthers the win. Teammate Jo Male tied the game up with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. Simms allowed one hit and no runs in four innings of relief for the win, striking out 13.
Seneca 11, Ottawa Marquette 1 (5 inn.): Tessa Krull allowed two hits and struck out seven as the Irish (24-0) remained unbeaten. Alyssa Zellers (three RBIs), Emma Mino (four RBIs) and Lexie Buis (RBI) all had a homer among two hits to lead the offense.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way West 1 (PK): The match was tied after regulation, with the lone goal for the Warriors coming from Katelyn Mrozowski off an assist by Reagan White.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Andrew 0: Ellie Feigl scored twice for the Griffins in the Southwest Suburban Conference win, while Kara Waishwell and Payton Lucitt also scored. Adalyn Thomas had three assists.
Providence Catholic 5, Joliet Catholic Academy 0: Lydia Arrigoni had two goals for the Celtics, while Gabriella Savarino, Maggie Wolniakowski and Alyssa Thulin also scored.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Sandburg 25-25, Lockport 17-21: The Porters (13-15, 1-3) were led by Hunter Fash (six kills, three digs) and Ryan Dziadkowiec (eight assists) in the Southwest Suburban Conference loss.
Bolingbrook 25-25, Oswego East 16-21: Trevor Wardlow led the Raiders with 12 kills and three digs, while Daniel Koduthodil had 21 assists and three digs. Nayah Scott had 12 digs.
Joliet Central 26-22-25, Yorkville 24-25-20: The Steelmen picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win on senior night.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Tri-County Conference Meet: At Seneca, Dwight won the championship with 138.5 points, while Seneca was third with 111.
Minooka Quad: Oswego East took first with 123.5 points, followed by Minooka (82), Plainfield East (33.5) and Plainfield South (26).
Reed-Custer Quad: Reed-Custer took first place with 69 points, followed by Peotone (65), Clifton Central (48) and Wilmington (33).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Tri-County Conference meet: At Seneca, Seneca won the title with a total of 159 points, while Dwight was fifth with 49.
Reed-Custer Quad: Reed-Custer took first place with 79 points, followed by Peotone (52), Wilmington (34) and Clifton Central (26).