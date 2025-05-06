3 Bolingbrook middle school staff members fired over inappropriate conduct with student

Valley View School District 365U has fired three middle school staff members for inappropriate conduct with a student, according to the district.

“The employment of three Brooks Middle School staff members has been terminated effective today, Monday, May 5, based on an internal investigation that revealed instances of inappropriate conduct with a student and violations of VVSD Board policies,” the district stated in a release posted on its website.

The was no indication what positions those staff members held at the Bolingbrook school.

The district’s actions come after the Bolingbrook Police Department informed the Valley View administration of an investigation regarding alleged inappropriate conduct by a staff member with a student, according to the statement.

The school district immediately started an internal investigation and placed the initial staff member on administrative leave “to ensure the safety of students and to allow for a proper internal investigation,” the district stated.

As the investigation went on, allegations of misconduct against additional employees surfaced, according to the district. Those staff members were also immediately placed on administrative leave, the district said.

The investigation by the Bolingbrook Police Department is ongoing, and the Valley View administration has been asked “not to share any additional details on this matter at this time,” the district stated.

Appropriate supports for students and staff are being offered.