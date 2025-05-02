Joliet police detective’s domestic battery case in Kendall County could go to trial

Joliet Police Detective Peter Ranstead is facing misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence in Kendall County. (Photo provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A misdemeanor battery case against a Joliet police detective could go to trial in July in Kendall County.

On Oct. 1, 2024, Detective Peter Ranstead, 42, was charged with domestic battery of his wife and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

The incident occurred at a residence in the Kendall County portion of Joliet.

A court order for a criminal jury trial in Ranstead’s case was filed on March 12.

A final trial management conference is set for July 9, followed by a jury selection and trial on July 14, according the court order.

But there is also a status hearing scheduled for May 7.

The case against Ranstead was investigated by the Joliet Police Department. He was placed on administrative leave following his arrest last year.

Ranstead is still on administrative leave and the internal affairs investigation is still ongoing, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Ranstead was allowed jail release with conditions without having to post cash bail thanks to the SAFE-T Act, which allows the judge to make a decision on whether someone stays in jail based on information provided to them by the prosecutors and the defense attorneys at the detention hearing.

The domestic battery charge would have made Ranstead eligible for detention under the SAFE-T Act, but Kendall County prosecutors decided not to request his detention.

Ranstead is at least the fourth officer with the Joliet Police Department who has been prosecuted in Kendall County.

The others include former Officer Brian Nagra, 48, former Lt. Dennis McWherter, 58, and former Sgt. Javier Esqueda, 56.

The domestic battery case against Joliet Police Detective Peter Ranstead is being prosecuted at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville. (Katie Finlon)

Attorney Jeff Tomczak, who is representing Ranstead, has also represented McWherter and Esqueda.

Nagra was represented by attorney Michael Ettinger, who is also the attorney for former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk in his conspiracy lawsuit case.

O’Dekirk was also represented by Tomczak in two Illinois State Police investigations that resulted in no charges against him.

Ettinger and Tomczak were the attorneys for former Joliet Police Officer Thomas O’Connor, who was found not guilty in 2017 of excessive force in a federal case.

In Kendall County, Nagra and McWherter received probations in their felony cases that allowed them to avoid a conviction that could have revoked their pension.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis had discussed in Esqueda’s official misconduct case a plea deal that would also not lead to a conviction, which was rejected.

Weis would later dismiss the Esqueda case because his office determined they could not sustain their burden of proof at trial.