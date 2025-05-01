Plainfield District 202 hires first director of safety and security

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202's Board of Education has hired Stefan Bjes as District 202’s first director of safety and security. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

The Plainfield School District 202 Board has hired its first director of safety and security.

Stefan Bjes, who has more than two decades of law enforcement experience, will start this new role May 27, according to a news release from Plainfield School District 202.

He will oversee District 202’s safety committee, be the liaison between the district and local municipalities, and collaborate with the district’s technology and business and operations departments “to advance ongoing safety initiatives,” according to the release.

Bjes also will manage the campus safety drills and protocols at 31 campuses in District 202 and “lead the development and implementation of professional development opportunities for staff related to safety,” according to the release.

He served several area law enforcement agencies as a patrol officer and a police sergeant. His most recent role was assistant director of campus safety for patrol at North Central College in Naperville.

Bjes additionally served as a school resource officer for 11 years with the Addison Police Department, according to the release.

He also founded Blue Line Spectrum Safety, which provides autism training for first responders.

Bjes is a former board member for the DuPage County Juvenile Officer Association, and the lllinois Juvenile Officer Association named Bjes the 2019 Juvenile Officer of the Year “for his work with children with disabilities,” according to the Blue Line Spectrum Safety website.

He is an instructor for North East Multi Regional Training and Tri-River Police Training Region, as well as an approved instructor regarding autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities for the Basic CIT Course with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, according to the website.

Further, Bjes is a Team Adam consultant for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.